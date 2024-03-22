This year has been a bit complicated for the Xbox company, given that they started on the wrong foot by laying off almost two thousand people from their staff in January, which was followed by rumors that it would become a third party, that is, that they would already do more consoles to sell to the market. However, this has been left behind and they have mentioned that at least in the next generation they will be present, and that at the end of December we will know about a project that is interesting in the hardware part.

Since February there was talk that it would be creating a console to take away, and that is precisely due to the trends that the market has taken, since since switch went on sale, many have wanted to take their own slice of the pie as Valve with his Steam Deck and Asus with the Rog Ally. So it would make sense that Microsoft I would like to take this alternative to have a site where users could take their Game Pass games wherever they want.

The rumor that the console was on the way grew quite a lot, to the point that major analysts have mentioned that there is a possibility that it is a fact, in fact, the one who is most convinced of this is Jez Corden of the channel known as The Xbox Two. Mentioning that it could launch within the next few months, and that makes sense that the company told fans to keep an eye out within the next few months for hardware news.

It is worth mentioning that this would be the first attempt to Microsoft to get into this section of the market, since since the time of the first Xbox when he Game Boy Advance and then him PSP They reached their peak, they had no intention of doing anything to compete. However, due to the success that Game Pass is having for everything it offers in terms of a catalog of releases, it is possible that it is the first step to launching into the business.

Via: Icon Era

Editor's note: Definitely running Game Pass natively on a portable console would be incredible, especially to have many games of the caliber of Gears of War V, among others that could have a resurgence like Starfield. Let's wait until December to see if they have that plan.