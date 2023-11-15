PNAS: portable device developed to detect Alzheimer’s disease

An international team of scientists from the US and China has created a portable, non-invasive device that can detect Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Research results published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The device is based on electrical rather than chemical biomarkers. This allows for extreme precision. The device consists of a microcircuit with a highly sensitive transistor made of a one-atom thick graphene layer and three electrodes. A probe is connected to one of the electrodes and binds to beta-amyloid or tau protein, as well as alpha-synuclein. These proteins are specific hallmarks of neurodegenerative diseases. The binding of proteins to the aptamer probe results in a measurement of the amount of current flowing between the electrodes. Changing the voltage allows the identification of certain biomarkers.

In experiments on beta-amyloid proteins obtained from patient brains, the device successfully identified specific biomarkers for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Moreover, the accuracy of the approach was on par with existing modern methods. The device also operates at very low sample concentrations. The results obtained can be transferred wirelessly to a laptop or smartphone.

In the future, the team plans to use the development to test blood plasma and cerebrospinal fluid, as well as saliva and urine samples. It is planned to bring the device to the market in a year.