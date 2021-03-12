Luck has largely accompanied the owner of this Porsche, who had the biggest scare of his life, looking -literally- into the abyss. The event occurred in Moscow, when a Russian hockey player he lost control of his sports car and hit the wall of the parking lot. The amazing thing was that the car, a Porsche Macan, crossed the external network of the parking building, leaving half a car hanging several stories high.

This was notified this past Tuesday by the Department of Transportation of the Russian capital, also showing several snapshots of the event, with the nose of the sports car suspended in the air after hitting the wall, with its two wheels already outside the building. The high-end car belongs to a famous Russian ice hockey player, Denis Kazionov, from HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, who was with his family – wife and children – at the time, all inside the car.

Moscow Department of Transport



Accumulation of snow on the wheels, possible cause

Fortunately, the player and his family members were not injured as the Porsche got stuck in the hole, preventing it from falling several meters high, around ten meters to the ground. The authorities reported that the event took place after losing control of his sports car and then hitting the wall of the parking lot, which gave way to the strong blow.

The player himself indicated that the impact occurred by a small accumulation of snow on the wheels of your Porsche, which caused the car to skid until it hit the wall. The owner of the sports car and his family say they were very lucky, although they were still in shock from what happened.