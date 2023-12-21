A British porn model admitted that erotic content helped her earn money for an animal shelter. She's talking about this told edition of the Daily Mail.

Jodie Marshall, 44, has stepped away from show business in recent years to focus entirely on running her own animal sanctuary, Fripps Farm, in Essex. In addition, she helps the Dragon Shelter center for abandoned reptiles.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said that opening a shelter is a very expensive business. According to her, the fence alone cost her about 60 thousand pounds sterling (approximately 6.9 million rubles). She earned the required amount thanks to her own breasts, which she showed to subscribers on the OnlyFans platform. Erotic content also helps her pay the salaries of the shelter staff.

Related materials:

Marshall has now registered the shelter as a public interest company. With this form, the organization can collect donations so that the woman does not have to sponsor the shelter entirely. In addition, when Marshall told subscribers about the shelter, she easily collected about 20 thousand pounds in donations (2.3 million rubles) in one evening.

It was previously reported that a 40-year-old US woman, who worked as a cardiac nurse for 20 years, went into porn and began earning five times more. The woman said that her husband suggested that she appear in an explicit video.