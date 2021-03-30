The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Fair Price” supermarket in Abu Dhabi, which carries commercial license No. (CN-2015913), due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 in the matter of food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued in accordance with it, as well as because of its danger to health. the public.

The authority clarified that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the facility repeatedly obtaining violations related to health and food safety requirements, including the low level of hygiene in all areas of food handling and preservation, monitoring of insects in food display areas and other practices harmful to food safety and the health of consumers. Where three violations were issued against this facility for the same reasons, in addition to issuing a warning to close the administration, the last of which was on March 24, but it did not correct its situation.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, as it is possible to allow the activity to be carried out again after the establishment’s conditions have been corrected and that it fulfills all the requirements necessary for practicing the activity, and eliminating the reasons for the violation.

The authority indicated that the closure and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to confirm the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors of the authority to ensure that Complying with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to contact it and report any violations that are detected in any food establishment or when doubts about the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of the community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .





