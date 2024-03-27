The situation at the Elbrus ski resort in Kabardino-Balkaria was caught on video

The popular ski resort Elbrus in Kabardino-Balkaria warned of an impending danger. The situation in the mountainous area was captured on video, it was published in Telegram– resort canal.

It is noted that bad weather hit Elbrus. The footage shows how gusty winds lift snow from the ground, forming a blizzard. Moreover, there is fog and poor visibility in the mountains.

This situation forced the resort administration to temporarily close the cable cars and ski slopes. They are currently operating as usual.

Earlier, a storm warning was announced in Sochi due to bad weather. Heavy rains with thunderstorms in the popular resort town were predicted for the morning of March 27.