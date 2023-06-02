Singer Natalya Chistyakova-Ionova, known under the pseudonym Glucose, told Moslenta about the complexities of the life of a child star. She stated a sense of responsibility for her young audience during her childhood years.

“Popularity is a very cool thing, especially if it unfolds in a positive way. Everyone loves you, everyone takes pictures with you, everyone helps, you can skip the line everywhere. But at the same time it is also a big responsibility. Especially if you are still young and your audience is also children, ”said the artist.

Glucose noted that with the advent of fame in childhood, she had a sharp decrease in the amount of free time, so she rarely managed to take a walk and have fun.

“I have always had directors, managers and assistants by my side. They treated me well, loved me and really worried about me. I was never left unattended, and when fame came, they began to protect me even more, ”the singer shared.

Chistyakova-Ionova added that, having become popular in childhood, it is difficult to stay afloat. There are many examples of such singers and actors who quickly “extinct”.

“As a child, you get used to this popularity, to attention, to being in demand, and at some point everything disappears. It is very difficult to forget everything and adapt to the world of other professions, get used to “ordinary” life. Therefore, it is very important, having become popular in childhood, to go through this path with dignity and establish yourself already in adulthood, ”the interlocutor of Moslenta emphasized.

Earlier, Glucose’s daughter Lydia Chistyakova called herself and her mother “very different people.”