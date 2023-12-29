The talk show “Closed Show” with Gordon will return to Channel One on January 20

The program “Closed Show” with host Alexander Gordon will return to Channel One. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the TV channel.

The new episode of the talk show will air on the channel on January 20 at 23:00. During the broadcast, Gordon and the guests will discuss the new film. It is not specified which film the presenter and his interlocutors will talk about.

“We have a new bright studio. (…). Another new thing is the aged presenter. And everything is in its place – lively debate, irony and love of cinema,” Gordon commented on the return of the program.

Earlier it became known that Channel One would return the parody comedy show “Big Difference” to air. Russians will see the first episode on January 1 at 18:30.

“Closed Screening” is a talk show in which the host discusses Russian and foreign films with guests. The program aired on Channel One from 2005 to 2013, and several episodes of the program were shown in 2021. The first host of the project was actress Varvara Vladimirova, then she was replaced by film critic Ekaterina Mtsituridze. Since 2007, Gordon has been the host of the program.