Singer Yulia Savicheva said that she herself attracted abusive relationships

Popular singer Yulia Savicheva admitted that she had a relationship with an abuser. The artist spoke about the reasons for joining them in an interview kp.ru.

The 37-year-old artist noted that it was her own fault that people who violated her boundaries and suppressed her appeared in her life. “Fate showed that the problem is not with them, but with me. Firstly, I attracted them myself. Secondly, I gave them the right to offend themselves, which in no case should be done,” she added.

Earlier, Savicheva responded to rumors about plastic surgery. The singer said that she never resorted to any manipulation with her appearance. The singer added that high-quality serums and creams help her look good, as well as the habit of washing and moisturizing her face every morning and evening.