Russian singer Oscar, who became homeless in the US, wants to return to Russia

Popular Russian singer in the 2000s Oscar (real name – Shamil Malkanduev), who became homeless in New York, wanted to return to Russia. About this reports Telegram channel Mash.

The author of the hit “Between Me and You” moved to the United States in 2020. Before the pandemic, he worked as a taxi driver and sang in a cabaret. In the spring of 2024, he even released several songs under a female pseudonym. However, with the onset of the spread of coronavirus, he lost his job, and spent the benefits he received on alcohol. Eventually, the singer ended up in a psychiatric hospital, and then began to wander around the Brighton Beach area.

Malkanduev’s friends on social networks have started collecting funds to pay for the musician’s treatment, apartment, and possible relocation. They fear that he will not be able to return to normal life in Moscow, but they want to help him.

