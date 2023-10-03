Popular Russian blogger Polina Trubenkova, also known as Madame Kaka, spoke about the strange part-time job she had as a teenager. She shared the details on the air of the show “Daring Cooking,” the recording of which is available on YouTube.

According to Trubenkova, for some time she worked in a call center and sold drugs to improve potency. As the blogger clarified, at that time she was 14 years old. “It was a terrible job. (…) For me the question is “how often do you have morning erections?” was like, ‘Hi, how are you?’” she recalled.

The blogger noted that she worked in the call center for only one month, and added that during this time she failed to sell anything. “They paid me some pennies so that I wouldn’t be offended,” she said.

Previously, Trubenkova admitted that in the past she was jealous of tiktokers. “When TikTok appeared, and many new bloggers began to appear, I fell into the wildest envy,” she said. According to the blogger, she eventually managed to overcome this feeling.