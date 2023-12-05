Popular Russian blogger Yulia Pushman (real name Gogitidze), who became a mother five months ago, said that, contrary to popular belief, the child did not occupy all her time in the first days of her life. She dispelled the myth about motherhood in an episode of blogger Karina Kasparyants’ podcast, available on Rutube.

Pushman admitted that she often heard that the birth of a child is associated with many difficulties. “They’re always so frightening: “That’s it, forget about sleep, forget about life, forget about everything. You’ll only be taking care of the child.” Not really. There is a time when you can take care of yourself and relax,” the blogger said.

She added that “the first two weeks were generally easy.” However, Pushman emphasized that how busy parents are after the birth of their children depends on the child himself.

Earlier, Pushman spoke about her first earnings on YouTube. The blogger said that she received 20 thousand rubles from the video hosting site. She admitted that she did not remember where she spent it.