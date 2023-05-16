ABC host Ken Rosato fired for swearing at his co-host Shirlene Allicot

The host of the show “Morning through the Eyes of Eyewitnesses” (Eyewitness News This Morning) on ​​the American television channel ABC, Ken Rosato, was left without work for swearing at his colleague Shirlin Allikot. About it informs Page Six.

According to the publication, Rosato “was immediately fired” after he called the co-host live with the word cunt, which in English is abusive and means female genitals.

It is noted that the staff of the channel about the departure of Rosato was informed by e-mail. In addition, the host’s bio and other information page was removed from the official ABC website.

Earlier, Sky News host Sophie Ridge made a mistake in pronouncing the name of former British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and instead uttered an obscene word.