Surroundings of the church of the Virgen del Rocío de San Pedro Alcántara (Marbella, Málaga) on May 12, 2018, after the shooting of David Ávila, who had come from celebrating his son’s communion. ALF (EFE)

The four hitmen from Denmark and Sweden who put the Costa del Sol on the ropes in 2018 will be tried next spring at the Provincial Court of Malaga. Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have explained that a popular jury will decide between April 10 and May 19 the future of the two Danish brothers Mekky and the two Swedish brothers Abdul Karim almost five years after, supposedly, they were in charge of the deaths of David Ávila Maradona and Sofian Mohammed the zocato. The trial comes with two of them already released after serving the maximum legal term of four years in pretrial detention. The four face a reviewable permanent prison sentence for two crimes of murder, although the Prosecutor’s Office also requests another two years for each of them for illegal possession of weapons. Four other people will also be tried as collaborators, for whom a sentence of 12 years in prison is requested.

It has been a long bureaucratic road that culminates in the next holding of this trial, initially scheduled for September and October of last year, but which was suspended at the last minute. According to police sources, the “constant” appeals filed by the lawyers during the procedure have lengthened the deadlines. So much so that two of the four defendants are now free on bail after four years behind bars – they were arrested in November 2018 – and thus serve the maximum legal period in preventive detention. The first was Fakhry Mekky, who left in the spring of last year after paying 20,000 euros. The second, Ahmed Abdul Karim, did so at the end of November after paying 60,000 euros, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office. Several policemen consulted lament and complain that they may not appear at the trial, with a popular jury. “The normal thing is that they disappear,” said one of the agents specializing in drug traffickers on the Costa del Sol.

Amir Mekky, arrested in Dubai for his relationship with two murders on the Costa del Sol. Dubai Media Office

The leader of the group, Amir Mekky, who was arrested in Dubai after an extensive operation carried out by the Spanish and Swedish police with the collaboration of the emirate’s secret service, remains in prison. His maximum period of stay in provisional prison still has months left to expire, since he was arrested in June 2020. Another of the defendants, Karim Abdul Karim, cannot be released because he is sentenced to 34 years in prison for another case that also occurred in 2018. It was at dawn on October 9 in Benahavís (8,763 inhabitants), when together with two other Swedish compatriots also sentenced, they tried to murder four people. They planted a bomb in Mohamed HH’s house when he was inside it together with his partner and his two children, who were unharmed.

Murders of ‘Maradona’ and ‘El Zocato’

The four Nordics lived discreetly and, despite being around 20 years old, their coolness and dangerousness made them famous among the police officers on the Costa del Sol, where they were nicknamed as the swedish clan Their story had begun in Malmö (Sweden), years before, where the police believe they are related to 17 other crimes of murder. “His utter lack of values ​​is utterly appalling. They had no problem killing,” one of the policemen who worked on the arrest of these hitmen told EL PAÍS. The group’s performances started in Marbella, supposedly, in the spring of 2018. On May 12 of that year, one of them got off a Yamaha T-Max and, without removing his helmet, fired “at least five shots” that ” caused the death almost instantly” of David Ávila —alias Maradona— when he was leaving his son’s communion, according to the prosecutor’s accusation. He was just getting into the car after the ceremony held in the Virgen del Rocío church (San Pedro Alcántara, Marbella municipality) when he was shot.

The Prosecutor’s Office considers that the murder was planned by the brothers Ahmad Abdul Karim and Karim Abdul Karim, as well as Fahkry Mekky and his brother Amir Mekky, who is considered the leader of the gang. And for this reason, he requests permanent reviewable imprisonment for all of them, in addition to two more years for illegal possession of weapons. In this case there are three more defendants for their alleged collaboration with the hit men after acquiring, collecting and transporting to the Malaga coast the motorcycle with which the shooter reached the area around the church and, after shooting, fled from the zone. They are asked for 12 years in prison.

The Prosecutor’s account once again places the four members of this gang in the organization and planning of the assassination of Sofian Mohamed, —nicknamed The Zocato— just three months later. In the accusation of the public prosecutor, it is also detailed that it was Ahmad Abdul Karim who allegedly emptied the magazine of a 9-millimeter automatic pistol. parabellum on the victim. He went at 3:32 in the morning on August 20, 2018 and shot him nine times at point blank range “hitting his vital centers and causing his death instantly.”

Then he got on the bicycle on which he had arrived at the place and went to the Cortijo del Mar urbanization, where he met with the other defendants. Along the way, he pointed his pistol at two sworn guards who stood in his way. “He couldn’t shoot because he had already spent all the bullets in his gun,” police sources report. There is a fifth defendant in this murder because he allegedly provided his identity and information about him for the rental of the vehicle with which the four gang leaders did “surveillance and planning work” for the crime. He faces 12 years in prison in the same trial that can put an end, between April and May, to the Swedish clan.