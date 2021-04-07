The story in this new virtual deception It does not have any beautifying app or filters behind it, but it does fulfill the same objective: to gain popularity and money quickly through Youtube, Instagram or Twitter. It is the case of Chiharu, a voluptuous Japanese youtuber who was actually a 37-year-old man with a wig and fake breasts.

Chiharu began a meteoric career on YouTube that in just three months brought him 20,000 subscribers, and all this with just six videos uploaded.

The key was to sexualize her female body, since most of the time the camera focused her bust prominent while performing his routine. For example, the most popular video was the one showing her breasts while running.

The end of deception

After reaching 20,000 followers, Chiharu decided to post a video on April 3 in which she revealed her secret.

The mysterious Japanese woman is actually a 37-year-old man who came up with the idea to become a YouTuber last year, after receiving a pay cut at work because of the pandemic.

From then on he dedicated himself to recording nightly videos without telling his wife, and so on until these days, when the channel was gaining so much popularity that he decided to tell the truth.

“Knowing that at attractive girls It is easier for them to attract an online audience, I was encouraged … “, said the youtuber in the video.

Japanese youtuber Chiharu posed as a voluptuous woman to gain subscribers. Photo: capture.

To carry out the deception he only needed a wig and a large silicone prosthesis to emulate a woman’s breasts. With that he already had enough to give his character entity.

Currently, Chiharu still maintains more than 18,000 followers on her channel.

The case of the influencer Azusagakuyuki

But not only Chiharu mounted a hoax to make easy money thanks to the Internet. Just a couple of weeks ago another social media star was unmasked in Japan.

The influencer azusagakuyuki, who had gained popularity from his motorcycle trips, was actually a 50-year-old man who used the FaceApp app to transform his face into that of an attractive woman.

On his Twitter account, @azusagakuyuki regularly posted selfies in different Japanese landscapes that made him win more than 26 thousand followers in a matter of weeks; However, everything changed when one day several of them noticed something that made them doubt.

The influencer azusagakuyuki was actually a man. Photo: capture.

In one of the images it was seen that his face did not fit with certain parts of his anatomy, such as the difference between his well-cared complexion and that of his manly arms when he was portrayed without the popular motorcycle jackets.

The end of the deception came through an entertainment program, Monday Late Show. There they interviewed the “influencer” in person with a printed photo of the woman who was posing on social networks to compare.

Azusagakuyuki, who is actually a 50-year-old man named Zonggu, argued that he started uploading photos taken with the woman filter because “no one wants to see an old man.” And he himself admitted to using photo editing apps to create an alter ego.

SL