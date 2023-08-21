Waorani indigenous people during a caravan to ask for a “Yes” vote in the consultation to protect the Yasuní. Jose Jacome (EFE)

The long struggle to save Yasuní reached a milestone this Sunday when the majority of the Ecuadorian population voted in favor of keeping the existing oil in the subsoil in block 43, also called ITT because it integrates the Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini fields. The yes vote in the referendum (to stop exploiting said block) obtained 59% of the votes, while the no vote (not to stop the exploitation) reached 41%. The referendum was held in the framework of the presidential and legislative elections. Regarding the first, they advanced to the second round, to be held on October 15, the correísta candidate Luisa González (33%) and the young businessman from Guayaquil Daniel Noboa (24%).

The ITT oil block is partially located within the Yasuní National Park (Ecuadorian Amazon), one of the areas with the greatest biodiversity on the planet and which, together with the neighboring Huaorani Ancestral Territory, was declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1989. It is also home of the Tagaeri and the Taromenane, the last peoples in voluntary isolation in Ecuador.

After the failure of the Yasuní ITT Initiative presented by the Government of then President Rafael Correa in 2013, it was announced that said block would be exploited. It was then that the environmental group Yasunidos was formed, which immediately submitted a question to the Constitutional Court to call for a popular consultation and for the Ecuadorian people to decide on this issue: “Do you agree that the Ecuadorian government keep the ITT crude, known as block 43, indefinitely in the subsoil?

Bogged down in a process that would later be recognized as fraudulent, neither the question nor the consultation were approved at the time, so Yasunidos began a tortuous legal battle that would take 10 years and span three governments. Along the way, that is, starting in 2016, the ITT block began to be exploited after the declaration of national interest that former President Correa had requested from the National Assembly in 2013 came into effect. After the official proclamation of the results of This Sunday, operations must stop and, according to the law, the state-owned Petroecuador will have one year to dismantle its facilities and leave that area of ​​Yasuní. However, representatives of that institution have indicated that the withdrawal would take at least five years since there are around 230 wells in operation there.

“This is something historic. Ecuador has taken the first concrete step to fight against climate change and has set a global example”, says Antonella Calle, spokeswoman for Yasunidos. “This is very important because it forces countries around the world to make real decisions in this regard. On the other hand, this shows us once again that the Ecuadorian people are in favor of defending life, nature, the rights of peoples and animals”.

Figures and opposing campaigns

The Government of Guillermo Lasso has supported the argument of the supposed economic loss that the State would incur by ceasing to exploit the ITT block: 1,200 million dollars per year, considering that, according to its figures, that was the income achieved in 2022. Petroecuador’s manager, Ramón Correa, has also indicated that in 20 years the loss would amount to 16,470 million dollars, which includes 13,800 million for uncollected oil revenues; 467 million for the cost of leaving the block; 1,952 million for the infrastructure and facilities that will have to be withdrawn, and 251 million for social compensation.

Carlos Larrea, economist and member of Yasunidos, has pointed out that this calculation is imprecise since it is the result of multiplying 55,000 barrels of oil that the ITT block supposedly produces per day (close to 12% of the country’s total production), 60 dollars per barrel and 365 days a year. This is how 1,200 million are achieved, but from exports, not from income for the State. Larrea maintains that the price of 60 dollars per barrel is unrealistic, since since 2016, when said block began to be exploited, the price has been 51. On the other hand, the calculation does not consider the cost of extraction, which is of 35 dollars per barrel, and the fact that it is a crude oil that contains too much water (11 barrels of water for every barrel of oil), which reduces its quality and makes it difficult to extract. The same energy minister, Fernando Santos, had said regarding this oil that “it was a disappointment”, that it is a “very heavy pitch” and that the enormous amount of water it contains “finds a way out to the surface and drowns the well”. .

As a counterpart to the eventual losses that the Lasso government has indicated, Yasunidos has mentioned some alternatives, among them eliminating the tax exemptions that the State grants to the richest groups in the country. According to information from the Internal Revenue Service (SRI), in 2021 Ecuador stopped receiving 6,338 million dollars for this reason, which in just one year is 30% more than what it would receive for exploiting the ITT block for 33 years.

While the Government’s strategy was to replicate the figures of the alleged losses through various representatives and with the main information media at its disposal, the yes campaign focused on reflection on the defense of natural resources, biodiversity, the territory of Amazonian plants, animals and peoples, emphasizing that it is not only a heritage of Ecuador, but of the world.

Rich in audiovisual products and very active on social networks, the yes campaign stood out for its vitality and multiple voices. Although it radiated a mostly youthful energy, it also took care to generate messages limited to specific sectors, including academics, coastal populations, and indigenous peoples and nationalities.

“The beautiful thing about this campaign is that it was mega diverse; like Yasuní”, says Antonella Calle. “Many wills from different parts of Ecuador and the world have joined; various sectors of society, not just environmentalists. It has been a fight from the heart, activism and the hope of defending life”.

Among the foreign personalities who supported the yes are the activist Greta Thunberg and the actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Jason Momoa and Gael García Bernal. “Ecuador could become an example of the democratization of climate politics, offering people the opportunity to vote for the forest, indigenous rights, the climate and the well-being of the planet,” DiCaprio wrote on his social media.

With the result of the consultation now comes the gradual withdrawal of the ITT oil facilities. “We are going to make sure that the oil tankers get out of our sacred jungle as soon as possible,” says Nemonte Nenquimo, an indigenous leader, member of the Huaorani nationality and winner of the 2020 Goldman environmental prize. “And we are going to share this model of direct action on change with all peoples and countries, because at this time of climate crisis the world needs models of struggle that put power in the hands of the people”.

Another yes to stop mining

Parallel to the consultation for Yasuní, the inhabitants of the Metropolitan District of Quito spoke in a referendum on mining exploitation in six of their rural parishes in the northwest, which make up the Chocó Andino commonwealth, a territory of 287,000 hectares also declared a reserve of the biosphere by UNESCO. This is another area with extremely rich biodiversity, where the presence of 270 species of mammals, 210 reptiles, 130 amphibians and 227 varieties of orchids have been recorded.

In this case, the will to stop the advance of mining exploitation obtained 68% of the votes. “This triumph has the weight of what the people want and need, because we must be the citizens who build democracy,” says Inti Arcos, spokesperson for the collective Quito without mining, which prompted the consultation. “It is the expression that we want a different world and that it is possible that economic alternatives that respect human and nature rights emerge. As a society we have entered a circle of fatal violence, and mining was going to bring us more violence, because violence is entering the territories and destroying nature and people’s lives”.

In the Chocó Andino there are already twelve artisanal, small, medium and large scale copper, gold and silver mining concessions in early exploration phases. With the triumph of yes in this consultation, mining at these four scales and the granting of new concessions will be prohibited, but existing projects will remain active.