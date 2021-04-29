The popular comedian Azamat Musagaliev, the former captain of the Kamyzyaki KVN team, spoke in the Predelnik YouTube show about how jokes were edited on the TV project. Issue published on channel Andrey Predelin.

According to Musagaliev, KVN host Alexander Maslyakov began to be loyal to the members of their team after one incident. Once, while editing, Maslyakov rejected all the jokes from the speech prepared by Kamyzyaki. The next day was supposed to be a final run, but the players were unable to come up with new numbers. Then Musagaliev decided that in the morning he would call Maslyakov. He explained to the presenter that the team was not ready for the run, and offered to allow them to speak at the game with jokes that they would write during the day.

Maslyakov agreed. For the game that took place the next day, Kamyzyaki prepared new numbers with which they could win. At the same time, the material with which they spoke was “not touched by anyone.” After that, Maslyakov began to trust the members of their team, Musagaliev noted.

“Since then, we have completely lost the point of editing without him,” the comedian admitted. According to him, when the team came to the editorial office, many employees of the TV project said that the jokes they proposed would not be broadcast, as “Maslyakov will be unhappy.” In response to this, the “Kamyzyaki” showed their jokes to the host personally and made sure that their numbers were approved. At the same time, according to Musagaliev, members of other teams were afraid to call Maslyakov and to bypass the program editors.

Earlier, Musagaliev spoke about how he filmed for the show “Where is the logic?” on the TNT channel. According to the comedian, when he first entered the studio, he did not understand anything. At the same time, the assistant, whose prompts he heard in the earpiece, spoke simultaneously with the hero of the program, which further confused Musagaliev.