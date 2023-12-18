Comedian Shakulin said that he wrote jokes for “Ural Dumplings”

Popular blogger and comedian Vasily Shakulin said that he wrote jokes in a writing group for the actors of the Ural Dumplings project. He revealed the underside of the work in an episode of the Good Morning show, available on YouTube.

Shakulin explained that he worked in the company of authors, which was approached by Ural Dumplings. The comedian went with the actors to the suburbs of Yekaterinburg, where he worked with them for a week. “I was literally kidnapped by the Ural Dumplings and forced to write,” the comedian joked about this period of his life.

He noted that a group of two or three people works with each artist. “You write and present it to him. Some kind of editing is going on (…) And then “Pelmeni” gather and read out these jokes,” said Shakulin. The comedian added that he worked with the project’s actor and director Sergei Netievsky.

The comedian also shared an observation about the relationship between artists. According to him, they sharply criticize each other's jokes. According to Shakulin, this happens due to competition for airtime. Therefore, the artists try to make sure that their number is included in the program.

Earlier, the actor of “Ural Dumplings” Alexander Popov said that about 50 people are working on the team’s numbers. This number includes both authors and other employees, such as makeup artists.