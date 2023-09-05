Comedy Club member Karibidis said that the project does not prohibit mat

A popular comedian, a resident of the Comedy Club show, Demis Karibidis, revealed his attitude to swearing in humor. In an interview with actress Yulia Menshova, available on YouTubehe also said that project participants are not prohibited from using obscene language.

“I don’t have a mat in the rooms, everything is clean,” said Karibidis. At the same time, the resident of the Comedy Club emphasized that the project participants are not prohibited from using the mat in their speeches.

According to the comedian, swearing has begun to lose its value as a joke enhancer. “This humor does not paint, it does not enhance humor,” Karibidis concluded, speaking about obscene language in humor.

Earlier, Demis Karibidis said that in jokes with obscenities, the audience is not amused by the presence of obscene vocabulary, but by the jokes themselves. At the same time, he noted that some comedians use obscenities in speech. He ranked Garik Kharlamov among such comedians and added that in the mouth of his colleague Timur Batrutdinov, such vocabulary would sound unnatural.