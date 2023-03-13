Comedian Komissarenko described the adaptation in Turkey with the words “every day something blows the mind”

Popular in Russia Belarusian comedian Slava Komissarenko, who had previously moved to Turkey, spoke about the difficulties of adapting in this country. He shared his impressions in his monologue during a speech in Istanbul, the recording of which was released on his YouTube-channel.

According to Komissarenko, he understands viewers who have difficulty adapting after moving to this state. “I stopped trying to understand Turkey, I accept Turkey. Every day something happens that blows my brain, ”the humorist described his feelings. In particular, the comedian revealed that it was very difficult for him to navigate the country’s migration service while obtaining a residence permit.

“Another very interesting thing in emigration is to go on vacation. Have you ever had such that you are sitting in Istanbul and are like: “Do I need to go on vacation or am I already on vacation?” he also joked.

In the summer of 2022, Komissarenko said that he had moved to Poland. According to the humorist, the reason was that he was put on the wanted list by the Belarusian KGB because of jokes about Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Later in 2022, he announced a move to Istanbul.

The fact that he was wanted by the KGB of Belarus for jokes about Lukashenka, Komissarenko said in January 2022. The comedian said that he learned about the interest of the special services in him from a person associated with the Belarusian protests.