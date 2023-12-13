Popular stand-up comedian, participant in the Stand Up show on the TNT channel Konstantin Butakov said that he saw TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva half naked when he starred with her in the series “Tourist Police”. He shared the details on the air of the “Limiter” show, the recording of which is available on YouTube.

According to Butakov, in one of the scenes of “Tourist Police” the blogger danced a striptease in her underwear. “I saw her (Ivleeva – approx. “Tapes.ru”) practically naked. This is the only thing I took away from this series,” said the comedian.

He also called the project in which he starred with the TV presenter disgusting. “This is a very bad series, bad not because of the actors and directors. (…) It was bad simply at the level of the script,” the Stand Up star clarified on TNT.

Earlier, Ivleeva revealed the details of creating a revealing cover for the men's magazine Playboy. The blogger said that she herself paid for the organization of the filming and the filming itself.

“Tourist Police” is a series that premiered on the “Friday!” channel. in 2019. Ivleeva played the role of a tourist police officer who investigates crimes. Butakov played one of the bandits. The project also stars Mikhail Bashkatov, Sergei Pioro and Alexander Lyapin.