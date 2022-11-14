His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, arrived today in the city of Solo in the friendly Republic of Indonesia.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were at the forefront of my reception upon their arrival at the city’s airport, His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

His Highness is accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

The UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, members of the embassy, ​​a number of ministers and senior officials in Indonesia were also received.

His Highness’ arrival was accompanied by an official and popular celebration, where thousands of school students lined up on both sides of the road, waving the flags of the two countries.