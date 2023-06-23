Blogger Dzharakhov said that YouTube does not generate income and does not cover office costs

Popular Russian influencer, rap artist Eldar Dzharakhov appreciated the opportunity for bloggers to earn money by publishing content on YouTube video hosting. A podcast in which he spoke about his earnings on the platform is available at YouTube.

Dzharakhov noted that bloggers were hit by “endless hate” after they moved from YouTube to VKontakte. “But it helps to realize our projects,” he explained. According to him, bloggers have stopped making money on YouTube.

“Just like all these years, we earned nothing, we just provided the office, now we don’t even have anything to provide the office,” the blogger said about the possibility of making money on YouTube. He also added that many users have asked him to post content on Telegram. “And who will give us money?” – ironically Dzharakhov, commenting on such requests from subscribers.

On March 10, 2022, YouTube completely suspended monetization for Russian users, and also banned them from owning a Premium and YouTube Music subscription. In the spring of 2023, many content creators began publishing their projects on VKontakte.

In February 2022, Dzharakhov said that he earns an average of five to six million rubles a month. “Music brings me 35 percent – this is streaming, buying the rights to songs, corporate parties. As a rapper, ashamed, a little. Most of all, advertising from social networks brings me, ”he called the sources of income. He also added that YouTube brings him the least amount of money.