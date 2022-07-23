Mitya Fomin, a popular artist and former member of the Hi-Fi group, recalled one of the most fashionable places in the capital in the 2000s in an interview with Moslenta.

“I don’t remember much about my first performance in Moscow. I can say for sure: it was slurred. I sang in the sports complex “Start” near the metro station “Dynamo”. A concert of the recording studio “SOYUZ” was held there. This label periodically presented collections of songs by contemporary Russian artists,” Fomin said.

According to the singer, when the Hi-Fi group was at the peak of its popularity, it performed wherever they called. In the early 2000s, it was very fashionable to present new clips and projects in clubs, Fomin said. “For example, Metelitsa was one of those places: a lot of people, delicious food, a warm welcome, a lot of press and pathos,” he shared.

Earlier, Muscovites remembered the parties in the legendary metropolitan club “Hungry Duck”. In the late 1990s, this place was very popular.