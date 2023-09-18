Al Neyadi succeeded in completing the longest space mission in Arab history, “Zayed’s Ambition 2”, which lasted 6 months.

Al Neyadi conducted 200 scientific experiments aimed at serving people and improving their lives. He also became the first Arab astronaut to undertake a “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station that lasted about 7 hours.

Al Neyadi launched his mission to the International Space Station on March 3, aboard the Dragon spacecraft, accompanied by Crew 6, spending about 180 days in space, after which he returned safely to Earth on September 4.

Al Neyadi underwent a rehabilitation and medical monitoring trip in the United States of America, after returning from his trip to the International Space Station.

In a recent press conference organized by NASA, for the Crew-6 mission crew, Al Neyadi confirmed that he aspires to achieve a strong impact in the history of the Emirates, and to return home, to share his experience with society. He said that he does not view his mission as a record, in Numbers remain breakable, but it is nice to see future youth and society talking about space, according to the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

Al Neyadi accomplished pioneering scientific research tasks on board the International Space Station, including working on devices to monitor the health status of the crew with the aim of studying the functioning of their body functions in a microgravity environment, and participating in preparing for a spacewalk mission outside the International Space Station, to install a number of solar panels.

Al Neyadi participated in human research activities included in the crew schedule on the International Space Station, which included ultrasound examinations, vision examinations, and hearing tests. The crew also participated in a number of other scientific experiments concerned with investigating the effects of microgravity on the combustion of materials in order to enhance Spacecraft safety, testing a new tool to measure immunity in space, and conducting research on 3D-printed heart muscle tissue to evaluate human heart function in a microgravity environment.

Prior to the mission, Al-Neyadi underwent long training that included many programs and advanced qualifications, including preparing for the spacewalk mission. The training took place in NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, while he underwent 9 rounds, each six hours long, where Practice an underwater spacewalk simulation using the full model of the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi conducted theoretical and practical training to quickly deal with changing and surprising situations during the mission, as well as the necessary mental experiments for astronauts to train for the rigors of spaceflight.