Popular actress Elena Nikolaeva called the famous series a “classic of cinematography” in an interview with Moslenta.

Nikolaeva spoke about two series about the artists “Thaw” and “Actresses”, produced by Valery Todorovsky. She noted that she never compared the two series as they are from different times.

In her opinion, The Thaw has already become a classic of Russian cinema. It captures the era in which “our parents grew up.” Whereas the second picture is modern.

