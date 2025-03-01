A popular accusation asks the Dana judge

The popular accusation exercised by the Cultural Acció of the Valencià country (ACPV) has asked the DANA judge to carry out an “ocular inspection” of the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Eliana. The request for proceedings occurs after the controversy due to the changes of versions of President Carlos Mazón on the time of his late arrival at the headquarters of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi).

The legal representation of ACPV, in a letter to which Eldiario.es has had access, considers “essential to verify in situ” the cameras of the entrance to the building and of the interior rooms, in addition to the “participation systems in meetings, telematic via, and their recording”. The popular accusation also asks that the information “stored in the system provided by the services that participate in the emergency” and the “system that guarantees at all times the network coverage for the operation of mobile telephony” be verified.

President Mazón, in addition to the contradictory versions on the time of his arrival at the Cecopi – “after 19.00” to the last of the 20.28, according to the images of the cameras of the entrance provided by the Generalitat – he alluded to problems with the connection of the telephone network in the emergency center of L’Eliana during the day of the Dana.

The lawyer of the popular accusation, Manolo Mata, details the different spaces that house the facilities of L’Aliana, the scene of the questioned response to the catastrophe on the afternoon of October 29, the day of the tragedy.

It also asks that the judge verify on the ground other elements such as the geographical management system or the automatic location systems of the place from where it is called 112, “both from a mobile and a fixed terminal”, the screens that show in “real time” the situation of emergency helicopters or the “multiple search possibilities through streets, road maps or by place names”.

In addition, the document requests that the Department of Emergencies be required, directed by Juan Carlos Valderrama, which identifies the companies contracted to retain the data of the “electronic communications, issued or received” from the center of L’Aliana between 06.00 and 00.00 of October 30.

The facilities, of autonomous ownership, have a communications system – ‘coordcom’, a kind of ‘Black Box’ – that records the operational decisions in the emergency and that includes “audiovisual elements and equipment”, as this newspaper reported.

On the other hand, the popular accusation proposes to the instructor to request the Consell to work on the Valencian Safety Agency and Emergency Response, to specify the tasks and training of employees and indicate “those who were present” in the Emergency Center on October 29.

The “Control Measures” of the Generalitat in the Poyo Barranco

The popular accusation also refers to the internal note, signed a few hours before the DANA by the general director of Natural and Animal Environment, Luis Gomis Ferraz, revealed by this newspaper, in which he recognized that the monitoring of the flows of rivers and ravines was also the responsibility of the Generalitat, according to the special flood plan. Thus, the letter requests that a report on the “control measures of the Poyo Barranco” and the “actions developed and the moment they ended” be required.

The legal representation of Cultural Acció of the country Valencià also asks that the Ministry of Emergencies be requested The information sent to the municipalities and the Diputación de Valencia on the flood of the ravine of the Poyo, according to the hydrological alert issued at 12.20 of the day of cars.

The letter recalls that the then Minister of Justice and Interior, Salomé Pradas, hung a message in his X account the same morning of the Dana in which he asked for “much caution” to the residents of the municipalities where the Magro River and the Poyo ravine run. Therefore, the popular accusation also asks that the department currently directs the Minister Valderrama is required by the “complementary measures adopted, regardless of the tweet, to avoid personal damage in those populations.”

ACPV also proposes that the update of the Special Flood Plan activated on October 24, five days before the DANA, be requested.