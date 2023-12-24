A poor rich man: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, at 9.15pm on La7, Un Poor Rich is broadcast, a 1983 Italian film directed by Pasquale Festa Campanile with Renato Pozzetto and Ornella Muti. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The engineer Eugenio Ronconi lives a comfortable life in a large villa in Milan and is married to Romina, but is obsessed with losing all his riches and becoming poor. On the advice of his psychoanalyst, he therefore decides to become poor for about a month: he tells the vice president of his company, the lawyer Marini, that he will leave for work in the Middle East for a few weeks, and that the lawyer will have to take care of what Romina doesn't lack anything, and has a letter of recommendation drawn up for a new delivery boy; in reality he obtains false documents, calls himself Eugenio Ragona, cuts his beard and gets hired in his company, SOFRAM, as a delivery boy, so as to be able to experience this experience firsthand.

In the apartment that the company reserves for him, he meets Marta, the neighbor on the landing, who, despite not knowing him, immediately becomes his friend, while Eugenio falls in love with her. Eugenio is hired as a cleaner. Despite his menial work, he advises his superior not to go into business with a Japanese company, because it risks bankruptcy; which actually happens, and Eugenio is promised a meeting with the president of the company (the same engineer Ronconi), for a possible promotion to a role more suited to his abilities. To avoid being discovered, Eugenio gets himself fired. In this way, however, he also loses the company apartment, and is forced to live in the middle of the street.

A poor rich man: the cast

We have seen the plot of Poor Rich Man, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Renato Pozzetto: Eugenio Ronconi/Eugenio Ragona

Ornella Muti: Marta Nannuzzi

Piero Mazzarella: Stanislao, known as Fosforo

Patrizia Fontana: Romina, Eugenio's wife

Nanni Svampa: Arturo, Eugenio's butler

Corrado Olmi: Neroni, head of personnel

Antonio Marsina: lawyer Marini

Dino Cassio: bartender

Ugo Gregoretti: psychologist

Giulio Massimini: commissioner

Bruno Rosa: supermarket manager

Alfio Patanè: bricklayer who eats pasta

Massimo Buscemi: dormitory attendant

Massimo Mirani: clothes salesman

Streaming and TV

Where to see A Poor Richman live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 24 December 2023 – at 9.15pm on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.