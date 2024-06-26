Kevin De Bruyne does everything, manages everything, thinks everything. There is one minute left, and with a corner kick in his favor, the total footballer is taken by demons because all his teammates go to the shot like fry when he doesn’t touch, and he calls angrily for someone to come over to play short. with him, and Bakayoko arrives, afraid of being reprimanded for not knowing the first lesson of defending the result. It is the image of a soggy Belgium, for which a draw qualifies, but which has to hold on to De Bruyne and the incompetence of Ukraine, which leaves the Eurocup with more points than some of those who follow, because Slovakia and Romania also have a great draw.

Anatolii Trubin, Oleksandr Svatok (Andrii Yarmolenko, min. 80), Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Vitalii Mykolenko (Oleksandr Zinchenko, min. 57), Mykola Matviienko, Heorhii Sudakov, Volodymyr Brazhko (Taras Stepanenko, min. 69), Mykola Shaparenko (Vladyslav Vanat, min. 69), Artem Dovbyk and Roman Yaremchuk (Ruslan Malinovskyi, min. 69)

Koen Casteels, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate, Timothy Castagne, Wout Faes, Youri Tielemans (Orel Mangala, min. 61), Leandro Trossard (Yannick Carrasco, min. 61), Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku (Johan Bakayoko, min. 76) and Romelu Lukaku (Loïs Openda, min. 89)

Referee Anthony Taylor Yellow cards Wout Faes (min. 42), Dovbyk (min. 68)

Belgium finishes second in the group because in their team everything begins and ends with De Bruyne, but the City star cannot multiply, although he tries, when Lukaku only scores voidable goals, Doku becomes a predictable winger and Trossard is neither there nor will he be. awaits you, and all of this is also reproduced from the midfield down.

The Belgians took to the field in that unspeakable uniform as a tribute to Tintin, although it would have been better to remember Snowy in white, with one gear less than in the second matchday and the handbrake on, perhaps thinking that they had more to lose if they got careless, because it was also Ukraine that came out in a more vulnerable position in the group, despite the four-all draw at the start of the matchday. The bird in hand, although without giving up carrying the weight of the match and that obsessive tendency, at times, to look for Lukaku, who breaks free, opens spaces, intimidates, jumps and gets stuck in the six-yard box.

The first part was unmitigated nonsense. Nobody knew what to propose. Belgium had the ball and Ukraine defended itself, hoping for who knows what, perhaps a miracle in the other group match, although it was unlikely. The Belgians arrived in the Ukrainian area, but with exasperating slowness. Doku did not start like he did against Romania, and the intentional balls that De Bruyne put in wherever he saw a gap were rarely interpreted correctly by his teammates.

For many minutes of the second half everything continued the same as in the first, although Ukraine had no choice but to wake up, but they did so in spurts, without continuity. The first chance was for Belgium, in a play that ended at the feet of Carrasco. The shot was hard and intentional, Trubin sent it to the corner.

In the final stretch, when Rebrov burned his bridges and brought on Yarmolenko, the moral support of his team, the Ukrainians tried to pull off a miracle. Malinovskyi almost succeeded in the 82nd minute, when he finished off a corner kick that Casteels had a hard time clearing off the line. It had to be in such actions, because their star player Dovbyk, the Girona player, was barely seen.

The match went to the exchange of blows in the final moments, because Ukraine left spaces that Belgium tried to take advantage of. Bakayoko had the best chance to finish the game, but Carrasco’s center was not good, and he did not find the best position for the shot. In Ukraine’s last reply, Sudakov found himself with a free ball in front, but he shot centered, into the hands of Casteels, so his team is left out with four points, due to a bad start to the Euro Cup.

