The varied nuances that the Pampean plain presents a handful of kilometers from the city of Buenos Aires constitute an ideal setting to go in search of relaxation and outdoor fun.

That landscape of fields, rivers, lagoons and rural towns It can be enjoyed through different guided activities, possible to share with the family, with the due care imposed by the pandemic.

Here are nine options to consider.

1. Astrotourism in Trenque Lauquen

The Howard Johnson Hotel in Trenque Lauquen proposes an approach to astronomy, through didactic talks given by specialists on the subject and night observation of the sky, in the middle of a rural setting, with a telescope.

To enjoy this original initiative, you can choose a weekend or six-day package that includes accommodation or combine the activity only with a dinner at the hotel.

The Howard Johnson Hotel in Trenque Lauquen organizes astrotourism excursions.

How much. Astro voucher program (dinner plus observation with a telescope, guided by astronomers), $ 2,200; “Weekend of stars” package (two days and two nights with half board, stargazing, parking, wi-fi, spa, mini gym and heated pool), $ 1,000.

Where to find out. (02392) 452-250 / (02392) 418-998 / (02392) 15612894 / [email protected] / www.hjtrenquelauquen.com.ar / Facebook: Howard Johnson Trenque Lauquen Hotel.

2. Sulky ride in Lobos

An entertaining way to admire the spectacular park of more than 100 hectares that the landscaper Carlos Thays designed around the Norman-style castle of the La Candelaria ranch.

The trails go into a scented forest, where the centennial specimens of ombú, palm trees, araucaria, casuarina, pine and cedar stand out, until they reach the lake that divides the park from the surrounding fields.

Sulky ride, one of the activities carried out at the La Candelaria ranch, in Lobos.

How much. Half-hour sulky ride, $ 900; picnic (reception, main course, non-alcoholic drink, dessert, afternoon tea and activities), $ 6,300; from 3 to 10 years, 50%.

Where to find out. (153) 7662134 / (02227) 494-132 / [email protected] / www.estancialacandelaria.com / Facebook: Estancia La Candelaria Hotel & Polo Club.

3. Polo at Open Door

In the district of Luján, the estancia El Paraíso houses the polo club founded in 1989 by Horacio Heguy, one of the best players in the history of this sport worldwide. It is the ideal place to learn to tackle, watch a professional game, go horseback riding and practice horseback riding.

The polo club of Estancia El Paraiso, in Open Door.

How much. Polo Day (includes a game to watch and drinks), $ 4,000; with a private class, $ 8,000; with roast, $ 6,000.

Where to find out. (153) 5964562 / [email protected] / www.elparaisopolo.com.ar / Facebook: El Paraíso Polo & Naturaleza.

4. Cycle tourism in Capilla del Señor

Different destinations in the province of Buenos Aires and the rest of the country are the places chosen by the guide Gustavo González to diagram journeys to pedal through abandoned roads, trails along rivers and streams, footprints and rural roads.

It is a good excuse to get to know charming towns and historical places. On Sunday, May 9, there will be a 44-kilometer tour of Capilla del Señor, with a final stopover at the Girasoles de San Gará ranch.

The experienced instructor Gustavo González guides the cycling tours.

How much. Departure scheduled for May 9 at Capilla del Señor, with lunch, snack and roundtrip transfer by minibus, $ 4,700; without transportation, $ 3,700.

Where to find out. (156) 3360326 / [email protected] / www.biketrekgg.com.ar / Facebook: Bike & Trek.

5. Horseback riding in Ezeiza

The Ezeiza forest is the repairing framework of the organized horseback riding and led by Nélida Serra and Graciela Montes de Oca, two experienced horsemen from Campo Hípico La Paloma.

The ride takes place at a pace, as if to appreciate the species of flora and fauna displayed along the walk and successfully dodge some wells and fallen logs.

The place has a new country restaurant, famous for roast and homemade pasta.

How much. 45-minute guided horseback riding through the forest, $ 1,000; barbecue for two at the restaurant on the premises, $ 2,200; for four people, $ 2,600.

Where to find out. (155) 0554416 / (156) 5085400 / [email protected] / Facebook: Hípico La Paloma.

6. Fishing in Villa Constitución

The Paraná River and its tributaries They offer a good bite of dorado with bait, patí and the last specimens of the surubí season, in the vicinity of Villa Constitución.

In this extreme area south of Santa Fe -Very close to the northern limit of the province of Buenos Aires-, Juan Cruz Acosta and Matías Jalil are two of the most recognized fishing guides.

Dorado, one of the species that at this time has a good bite in the Paraná River and its tributaries, near Villa Constitución.

How much. 10-hour embarked departure for three people, with guide, boat, fuel, bait, breakfast, lunch and drinks, $ 25,000.

Where to find out. (0336) 154005112 / [email protected] / Facebook: Juancruzacosta.

7. Boat trip in Chascomús

The first lights of the day and the sunset at sunset are two of the best moments that this one-hour trip on the VA’A boat offers, next to the waterfront of the Chascomús lagoon.

The captain stops the engine every time the passengers request it to record images or observe the natural landscape enraptured.

The VA’A ship offers its passengers a different perspective of the Chascomús lagoon.

How much. One-hour boat ride through the Chascomús lagoon, $ 1,000; up to 12 years, $ 600.

Where to find out. (02241) 15681481 / (02241) 15697673 / [email protected] / Facebook: VAA.

8. Paramotor flight in Cañuelas

The vast field of the grill Don Cipriano -At kilometer 71 of Route 205- it is the place chosen by instructor Marcelo Toledo to take off his two-seater powered paragliding flights.

This unusual adventure offers unique images of the local routes and paths that cut out planted plots and, above all, the incomparable sensation of flying 300 meters above the ground.

Excitement and adrenaline, two strong sensations during the paramotor flight that takes off in a field in Cañuelas.

How much. Paramotor flight with instructor, $ 5,000; barbecue with entrees at the Don Cipriano country restaurant, $ 1,200; for two people, $ 1,950 (153- 6579939; [email protected]; Facebook: Parrilla Don Cipriano).

Where to find out. (156) 0920495 / [email protected] / paramotor-la-busqueda.business.site / Facebook: Paramotor La Busca.

9. Excursion by plane to Martín García Island

A small propeller and motor plane is the fast way to link San Fernando Airport with Martín García in 35 minutes.

The excursion is carried out with a pilot and a maximum of three passengers, who spend about three hours on the island. There they are offered a guided tour, as well as lunch and tea with infusions in the traditional “Solís” dining room.

In just over half an hour, the BAires company plane takes you from San Fernando Airport to Martín García Island.

How much. Flight for one or two passengers, $ 25,000; for three, $ 27,500.

Where to find out. (156) 6004905 / [email protected] / Facebook: BAires Baptism Flights.