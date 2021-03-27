Ricardo Rouvier, one of the pollsters historically linked to Kirchnerism, went out to measure in the last days more explicitly the impact of the public reappearance of Mauricio Macri: He asked who would vote for him today if he ran for president. The evaluation of the result will be to the taste of the reader: according to the numbers of the consultant, it would reach a 24.6% floor. In his own way, he would go back to the beginning: it is just a tenth more than what he achieved in the PASO of 2015, his presidential debut.

The study of Rouvier accessed Clarion it is very recent: it included 1,000 cases surveyed throughout the country between March 19 and 24, with a +/- 3.1% margin of error. In it dossier of Macri also added data from PRO leader image, but based on a previous measurement, from the end of February, with 1,200 interviews.

The numbers of Macri president 2021 are completed with a 68.5% of “I wouldn’t vote for it” and 6.9% of “does not know”. That is, its electoral base could be stretched to 31.5% (24.6% safe and 6.9% possible), with a limit of 68.5% against. High numbers for any presidential candidate, but far from his 40% in 2019 and with a low ceiling.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey, between March 19 and 24. How is Macri’s voting intention for president?

Then the report discriminates the results by social class and the foreseeable is confirmed: the greater accompaniment to Macri from the upper sectors and the rejection in the lower ones.

– Between the more affluent, the former president adds 40.4% of “I would vote for it” and 53.8% of “would not vote”.

– Between the most delayed, barely 15.7% support and 76.1% rejection.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey, between March 19 and 24. How is Macri’s voting intention for president?

– The middle class is a little for above average in your favor: 32.9% “would vote for it” and 62.3% “would not vote for it.”

Alert for Macri: poverty increased with his government and it has also been increasing with that of Alberto Fernández, in this case within the framework of an unprecedented pandemic. The conclusion is the same: there are more and more neglected sectors, those who tend to reject his figure and are historically more inclined to accompany Peronism.

The image of the former president

The second part of Rouvier’s report refreshes the numbers of the picture of Macri. The current photo (actually the one from the end of February) and the evolution since the beginning of 2019. In its own way, it repeats the statistical pattern of Cristina Kirchner, her other side of the crack: relatively stable figures, but with much more negative than positive feedback.

Now Macri combines 26.2% of “very good / good” and 7.4% of “fair good” (33.6% total positive), against 53.2% of “very bad / bad” and 12.6% of “fair bad” (65.8% total negative). Complete 0.6% of “don’t know”.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey, between March 19 and 24. How is Macri’s image?

Without much mystery, their electoral base is almost identical to their “very good / good” image base (24.6% versus 26.2%). Which may sound obvious, but in politics it is not always so. There were (are) leaders with an excellent positive image (Ricardo Alfonsín, Margarita Stolbizer, at some point Roberto Lavagna), but that is not reflected in the votes later.

Ricardo Rouvier national survey, between March 19 and 24. How is Macri’s image?

What about Macri, again, it is related to Cristina’s. A tough core of support, perhaps as tough as the group that rejects them.

Going a little further, it is worth playing with the question: With these numbers would the former president be enough to fight in 2023? In his public reappearance, with a new book and some exchanges through social networks, the former president he only confirmed that he will not be a candidate this year. Then we see.

Look also

