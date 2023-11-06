And he mentioned The poll was conducted by The New York Times with the Siena Institute The Republican billionaire leads his Democratic rival in voting intentions in Nevada (52 percent/41 percent), Georgia (49/43), Arizona (49/44), Michigan (48/43), and Pennsylvania (48/44), while Joe Biden is expected to win Wisconsin (47/45).

Joe Biden won in 2020 in each of these states.

The poll was conducted by telephone from October 22 to November 3 and included 3,662 registered voters in the six states.

The results of this poll may not be conclusive, as it was conducted a year before the elections, which raises its margin of error to between 4.4 and 4.8 points, depending on the states.

But the poll shows that the general trend is not in favor of Biden, as 67 percent of those surveyed saw that the country is moving in the wrong direction, while 59 percent did not agree with how Biden is exercising his role as president (including 46 percent who did not agree at all).

71 percent supported the idea that he is “too incapable of being an effective president” at the age of eighty.

Joe Biden is losing his popularity, especially among young people, as only 41 percent of those aged between 18 and 29 years have decided to vote for him permanently or potentially, compared to 40 percent for Donald Trump.

The New York Times said, “Demographic groups that overwhelmingly supported Biden in 2020 are now more fragmented,” especially communities of Latino and African descent.

The Biden camp was quick to downplay these results. “Expectations a year ago tend to be a little different a year later,” said Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign.

He pointed to an opinion poll that predicted the defeat of former President Barack Obama by a large margin a year before his re-election in 2012, and to the midterm elections in 2022, which were expected to be disastrous for Joe Biden, before it later became clear that the Democrats’ loss in them was limited.

He added, “We will win in 2024 by focusing on work, not by worrying about a poll.”