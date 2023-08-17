The app, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance and used by tens of millions of Americans, is facing calls from US lawmakers for a nationwide ban over potential Chinese government exploitation.

About 47 percent of the respondents to the survey, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, said that they support to some extent “banning the use of the social media application TikTok in the United States,” while 36 percent opposed the ban, and 17 percent did not give a specific opinion.

The poll showed that 58 percent of Republicans support banning the app, compared to 47 percent of Democrats.

The poll also revealed deep concerns among Americans about China’s global influence at a time when US-China relations are at their lowest point in decades.

The poll was conducted online across the United States and involved 1,005 adults, including 443 Democrats and 346 Republicans.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in March that the Chinese government could use the TikTok application to control software on millions of devices and promote narratives that would divide Americans, adding that the application clearly inspires Concern about national security.

According to “TikTok” in a statement, more than 150 million Americans, including five million companies, use the application to earn their pension, communicate in classes, or participate in social activities.

“We have taken unprecedented measures to protect the data of American users, and we will continue to work to build a safe, secure and inclusive platform to ensure that our users across the country have a positive experience,” a TikTok spokesperson said.