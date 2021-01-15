Since the end of March and for a few weeks, just over a month, a part of the voters of Together for Change jumped the crack and saw with good eyes the management of Alberto Fernandez. It was the plus that allowed him to achieve that distant positive image record. Other times. Because today the followers of macroism fully show their anti-K sentiment. And on a polarization thermometer, it could be concluded that they are more radical than their rivals.

This conclusion can be reached from the last study of two consulting firms, D’Alessio IROL – Berensztein, which has been measuring the images of the main political leaders for some years. When the December data, released this month, is reviewed, it is clear how the leaders of Together for Change -without standing out- get some support within the voters of the Frente de Todos. But there is almost no vice versa.

This is a national survey of 1,229 cases. And before we get to the cross-image data, other parameters reveal the validity of a strong anti-K sentiment. Among the voters of Together for Change surveyed …

One of the symbols of the crack: Cristina Kirchner greets without looking at Mauricio Macri, during the presidential replacement in Congress.

– He 96% believe that the economy is “worse” or “much worse” That the last year.

– He 84% predicts that economy will be “worse” or “much worse” than next year.

– He 62% consider that just “within a year” improvements could be seen In the economy.

– He 86% he thinks that “impunity for the acts of the Kirchner government” is one of the main problems of the country (almost at the same level as “inflation” or “insecurity”).

– He 98% considers “bad” or “very bad” management Alberto Fernández and only 2%, “good” or “very good”. In May, the ratio was – 70% and + 24% (the rest “ns / nc”).

How Kirchnerists see the M

When the study enters the images chapter, it first puts the global data. There, as advanced Clarion, keep leading Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, but with an internal alert: the head of Government has him as an escort to his Minister of Health, Fernan Quirós. And part of the success of both is due to the fact that they fish for supports in K waters.

In the case of Larreta, it was precisely this transversality that worried Christianity in the middle of the year and functioned as a justification for starting a furious attack against the head of government. Over the months, the attack had its effect and today its good image among the voters of the Frente de Todos is moderate (23% see it well).

He best in that sense it is now Quiros, what’s wrong with it 43% favorable rating among K voters. He is the leader whose weighting is more balanced: he completes it with 65% of good image among the followers of Together for Change and 43% in those who are outside the crack. It is below the head of government on average, because he maintains an 85% positive assessment in his own electorate.

Between Quirós and Larreta, strain Emilio Monzó. The former head of Deputies, of Peronist origin, always had a more dialogist speech, well seen by some sectors K. In the D’Alessio and Berensztein survey he adds 27% in favor among Kirchnerists. The others with relatively good numbers in this regard are Diego Santilli (twenty%), Rogelio Frigerio (18%) and Martin Lousteau (18%).

The rest? Maria Eugenia Vidal (12%), Patricia bullrich (12%), Luis Judge (eleven%), Mario Negri (10%), Elisa Carrió (9%) Miguel Angel Pichetto (8%), Alfredo Cornejo (8%). Last, predictably, appears Mauricio Macri, with only 6% positive image among voters K.

How the macristas see the K

When you look at the reverse of the polarization, this is how the voters of Together for Change see K leaders, the rift beats louder. It is worth starting with the bottom of the table, where they appear Cristina and Maximum Kirchner. Both have 0% favorable rating among voters M.

The best in this regard are the Minister of Economy, Martin Guzman, and the governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, who is more Peronist than Kirchnerist, although he is currently a member of the Frente de Todos. Both have a 10% positive image among macristas.

They complete: Omar perotti (7%), Matias Lammens (5%), Juan Manzur (4%), Santiago Cafiero (3%), Ginés González García (2%), Alberto Fernandez (2%), Sergio Massa (2%), Axel Kicillof (1%) and Veronica Magario (1%).

