The unusualness of the decision provoked the foreseeable: from the moment that Cristina Kirchner warned that Alberto Fernandez he would be his formal boss in an electoral binomial, politics all began to observe this unnatural relationship. The analysts went off to give their opinion and the pollsters, to measure. Shortly after three years of that surprising announcement, with one and a bit in the exercise of power, Clarion accessed a new survey that puts numbers to the most auscultated duo in the country. How do people see them today? How much do you think vice influences? How much should I do it? Who finally decides?

The study is from Real Time Data (RTD), a consulting firm created in 2019, which makes daily update measurements and has clients in the country and abroad. Between April 5 and 8, he published his last national survey, of 1,087 cases, with +/- 4% margin of error.

The names of Alberto and Cristina run through the entire 51-page report. From the outset, you see -confirms- the relentless drop in presidential discharge. In the numbers RTD, hit a support peak of 74% in April 2020, and has since dropped to just 36%. Reverse path of rejection, of course, which rose from 21% to 58%.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner in an act in La Plata.

Fernández’s approval fell among all respondents, but particularly among those who had not voted for the Frente de Todos and they were dazzled by the President of the outbreak of the pandemic. Among K voters, the drop was “only” 23 points (from almost perfect 97 to still very high 74); but among the macristas, for example, it went from 53 to imperceptible 2.

Regarding personal images, the president also experienced a conspicuous collapse, although even so he has better numbers than Cristina. Above all, less rejection. Fernández combines 42% positive and 47% negative -it is the best of the ruling party-, against + 34% and -64% of his running mate.

Also the President prevails, for almost nothing, when the consultant asks who would you want as a candidate in 2023. At a general level, it beats the vice 11% to 10%, and measured in an eventual intern of the Frente de Todos, it surpasses it 23% to 21%.

Cristina, on the other hand, it comes first among the ruling party and the opposition, and more than doubles Alberto F., when it comes to “who is the politician who is closest to your ideas”: 15% to 7%.

As for the relationship itself between the two, RTD He addresses it in four graphs. First it raises: “How much influence do you think Cristina Kirchner has over the Alberto Fernández government?”.

– Win “a lot of influence”, with 54%; followed by “a lot of influence” (25%) and “little influence” 13%.

– On June 2020, the first comparative parameter that the survey shows, the division was clearly more even: 33% saw “a lot of influence”, 32% “a lot” and 28% “little”. In all cases he completed the “don’t know”.

Then it is posed: “Who do you think has the last word on important issues: Cristina Kirchner or Alberto Fernández?”. The curves experience a similar route. In June 2020, 57% elected the President and 33% the vice president; And now he’s down to 39% and she’s up to 52%.

The taste of the respondents is discussed later. “Some people believe that Alberto Fernández should have a more autonomous and independent profile Cristina Kirchner, while others argue that the president and his vice must continue in the same vein as up to now. What do you think?“.

– The 58% ask for more autonomy and 33% prefer the same tune That so far.

– The greater claim to independencepredictably comes from the Macri voters in 2019 (89%), while the more compliant with the status quo are the voters of the Frente de Todos (65%). However, within the latter, there is also a request for considerable autonomy (25%).

The curious and interesting thing about the whole phenomenon is that when a final evaluation is requested on different areas of Alberto Fernández’s management, first is “the relationship with Cristina”, with 47% positive. Close the “economic policy” with 27%.

