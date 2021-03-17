Following the “mask scandal” due to the suspicions of corruption of several conservative deputies, the most recent failures in the management of the coronavirus pandemic and the electoral defeat in the regional elections of Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the government parties of the Union – Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Social Christians (CSU) – continue to lose popularity alarmingly. For the first time in more than a year, the two formations add a vote intention of less than 30% with a view to the general elections to be held in Germany on September 26. The weekly poll by the Forsa demographic institute reveals today that CDU / CSU lost four points compared to the same poll seven days ago, adding up to 29% of potential votes.

And that to the same extent that the conservatives fall, the environmentalists rise, the formation with more possibilities of overshadowing them in the legislative elections. Outstanding winner of the regionals in the rich federal state of Baden Württemberg and with a clear improvement in its results in Rhineland-Palatinate, the Greens’ party rises the four points that the Union gives up and adds 21% of possible votes. The environmentalists are also the only ones who benefit from the conservative weakness, since the rest of the parties with parliamentary representation do not register changes in voting intention and maintain the same values ​​as a week ago. The Social Democrats (SPD) with 16% of the votes and the populists of the Alternative for Germany with 10%, while the Left and the Liberals (FDP) obtained in both cases 8% of the vote.

Political analysts in Berlin do not rule out that this trend will worsen if the Union does not resolve the internal crisis that appreciably undermines the confidence of its traditional electorate and if environmentalists continue to rise in attractiveness as an alternative for the conservative voter. Something that is not unreasonable. In the summer of 2019, the polls gave a tie in voting intention of 27% between conservatives and ecologists after the CDU and CSU presented a climate package that was highly criticized by the population. The recovery of the conservatives also depends to a large extent on the election after Easter of the candidate who will head the Union’s electoral list for the next legislative elections, a duel between the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia and president of the CDU , Armin Laschet, and the leader of the CSU and head of the Bavarian government, Markus Söder.

The latter would undoubtedly be the winner of a hypothetical direct election of the federal chancellor, according to the poll published by Forsa this Wednesday. 36% of German voters would vote for Söder as head of the German government in Berlin, while Laschet would only get 21% support. The president of the CDU would be even behind the leader of the Greens Robert Habeck, who is supported by 22% of Germans, while the candidate of the Social Democrats, the current Federal Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister, Olaf Scholz, only reaches 15 % of votes.