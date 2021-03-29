The Minister council will confirm this Tuesday at new Secretary of State for Sports, the fifth from the past Rio Games 2016. Is about Jose Manuel Franco, current Government delegate in Madrid and strong man of the Regional PSOE, your general secretary. A highly political profile, just in line with the recommendation of the outgoing incumbent, Irene Lozano, who commented in his farewell that the presidency of the CSD it is “a very political position, much more than it seems from the outside.” And there is something that, indeed, escapes us ‘from the outside’ and the policy makers must be very clear about it, because, while sport insistently claims to someone with experience in the sector who listens to them with understanding and affection, to someone who does not have to explain everything from minute one, who knows the uniqueness of the world, what they normally receive in return are pieces of the political game, of the map interests of the parties, which at that moment fit into the CSD, as they could fit in any other area.

That does not mean that Frank do not go to be a good driver of the sport. Since Madrid politics there were already others who gave a high stature, such as Jaime Lissavetzky. Your manager’s resume and your legal preparation will help solve the pending challenges: Sports and Anti-Doping Laws, the distribution of European aid, the professionalization of women’s football and other disciplines, the return of the public to the stadiums… The change ensures from the outset a better relationship with Minister Rodríguez Uribes, which in the case of Irene Lozano it was practically non-existent. Uribes comes from the same ‘Madrid family’ as Franco and they have even held identical positions. While, Lozano has made the journey in reverse, have crossed their paths, to integrate the list of Angel Gabilondo to the community. This is politics.