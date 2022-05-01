With the advent of the month of Ramadan, al-Sadr gave the framework forces a deadline until the tenth of Shawwal, to form a government in a move that he wanted to embarrass the framework forces.

With the end of that deadline, an atmosphere of anxiety dominated the political movements, without achieving tangible progress. Rather, the political crisis seemed to be moving towards more complexity due to the pressures exerted by the forces of the coordination framework, on the various parties to the Triple Alliance, led by Al-Sadr.

In this regard, a member of the State of Law coalition, Wael Al-Rikabi (within the coordination framework), says that “political detente is very likely, and this blockage cannot remain in control of the political process, and the Iraqi people remain without a budget, without a president and without an authentic prime ministership. The current government is a caretaker government, and this situation cannot be accepted.”

Al-Rikabi added, in an exclusive statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the political arena may witness some changes. There are some parties that are trying to agree with the coordination framework initiative that reached the political parties, and therefore it is very possible that there will be a breakthrough process during the period.” coming.”

He pointed out that “the understandings between these parties do not necessarily have to be after the end of Al-Sadr’s deadline, as they need beyond this period.”

The political blockage has hindered the submission of bills to Parliament for legislation, including the General Budget Law, despite the passage of more than six months since the elections.

Although the coordinating framework forces were unable to dismantle the tripartite alliance, they dealt several blows to its members, especially Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, who suddenly found powerful Sunni leaders in his stronghold (Anbar Governorate), who returned from exile with a Shiite settlement, after years of accusing them of terrorism.

Observers of the Iraqi affairs saw that the coordinating framework has succeeded so far in putting in front of Al-Halbousi several obstacles that may be difficult to overcome, and he is no longer betting on his ally Al-Sadr to stand by him, while others have seen that these pressures will generate an adverse reaction, increasing the tenacity of the parties of the “Trio” With this alliance.

chest timeout

In this regard, political analyst Hisham al-Jubouri says, “Al-Sadr set the framework between two options, the best of which was bitter; The council’s sessions, and this has complicated the crisis further between the two parties, and consequently the consensus has become difficult,” noting that “there is no consensus so far.”

Al-Jubouri added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “there are no real initiatives that amount to a solution to the political impasse, which means that the caretaker government will continue for a long time, given that the two parties adhere to the direction of the majority that they cannot achieve.”

The “Coordination Framework” had put forward an initiative to get out of the blockage that the political process has been suffering from for months, in the first reaction to al-Sadr’s respite, the framework forces 40 days to form a government without the participation of his current affiliated with the tripartite alliance (the Sadrist bloc, the Alliance of Sovereignty, the Democratic Party Kurdistan), who was demanding the formation of a majority government that does not include the “coordinating framework.”

Here, State of Law member Wael Al-Rikabi believes that “the political process will proceed with the formation of a consensual coalition government, as the formation of a national majority government is not currently available, and the conditions are not prepared for it.”

Specialists talk about the existence of 4 scenarios that Iraq will witness during the coming period, either forming a political majority government led by Muqtada al-Sadr, dissolving parliament, or forming a government by the framework forces in exchange for al-Sadr’s withdrawal, while the scenario of consensus between the two sides and forming a coalition government is among the likely options.