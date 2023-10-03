Reuters reported that the infants died in a hospital in the state of Maharashtra, western India, and opposition politicians accused the state government and medical authorities of negligence.

Hospital officials and local media said the infants died on Sunday.

These were among 24 deaths recorded on the same day, at the Shankarao Chavan Government Hospital in the Nanded district, which is 600 kilometers from Mumbai, the commercial capital of India.

Hospital director Shyamrao Wakodi did not respond to a request for comment on the opposition’s accusations of negligence.

He said in a brief phone call that he did not have time, because a government minister was visiting the hospital.

On Tuesday, Wakudi told a local agency that 12 adult patients died due to chronic diseases, including diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure.

The Maharashtra state government said on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation into the deaths of the infants and other patients.

Opposition politicians have accused the Maharashtra government, run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party and an allied party, of gross negligence regarding infant deaths.