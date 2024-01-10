Neo-fascist rallies are held in Italy every year, despite the constitutional ban on praising fascism. On January 10, an employee of the Russian-Italian Center of RANEPA, political scientist Mark Bernardini, told Izvestia about the connection between the neo-fascist marches and Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni.

“Not only the current right-wing government, but no government at all [Италии] over the past 30 years, despite the fact that this kind of demonstrations and rallies continue to be more and more relevant, it has not responded to this,” the political scientist said, commenting on the latest appearance of neo-fascists on the central streets of the country’s cities last weekend.

Bernardini emphasizes that the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is forced to turn a blind eye to what is happening, since she and the leadership of her Brothers of Italy party are “post-fascists”, coming from the Italian Social Movement. The organization, created in 1946, has its origins in the regime of Mussolini's Italian Social Republic.

The expert also said that it took Meloni a lot of effort to convince the European Union that her party was “absolutely not fascists.” At the same time, Italian neo-fascists accuse Meloni that her party “betrayed their ideals.” Therefore, according to the political scientist, the prime minister is in a difficult position.

“On the one hand, they did not condemn these events of the day before yesterday, but on the other hand, they did not seem to encourage them. This position means they simply remain silent,” the expert noted.

The political scientist connects the activity of neo-fascists in early January with the events of 1978. Then, in an armed clash between neo-Nazis and police on January 7, one of the movement activists died. And since then, as Bernardini reports, every year in January neo-fascists hold their actions.

In conclusion, Bernardini summarized that the totality of events taking place in Italy “looks alarming.”

Earlier in the day, the Italian news agency Ansa reported that five people had been detained for performing the “Roman salute” during a neo-fascist march in Rome on January 7, the anniversary of the Massacre of Acca Larentia. It is noted that the demonstration was attended by “extreme right-wing militants and some far-right groups.” Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed his outrage at the incident, but said that “the ban is counterproductive.”