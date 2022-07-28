Political scientist from Germany Vladimir Sergienko noted the leading role of Russia in the situation around Ukraine, despite the US attempts to create the illusion of a leader who makes important decisions.

He recalled the statements of the American side that Washington does not intend to negotiate with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine in the Donbass without the participation of Kyiv. According to Sergienko, the statement is absolutely fair, since the United States really will not be able to agree.

“Without Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies cannot negotiate on Ukraine. Here Russia can negotiate without Ukraine with someone, and without the United States. If Russia wants it, it will negotiate with Ukraine without America. If Russia wants it, it will, on the contrary, negotiate with America without Ukraine. just an agreement [по экспорту продовольствия] were achieved: Turkey, Ukraine, Russia. Where is America, where is the EU? There are none at all. There is Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN,” the political scientist said in an interview with the radio Sputnik July 27th.

Sergienko admitted that sometimes it seems to him that the United States understands that their world leadership is over and issues can be resolved without their presence.

“And when they say: “We won’t decide without Ukraine”, it feels like they were offered to solve this issue. And no one offered them anything. They declare this for third countries that are used to America driving. But she doesn’t steer,” the political scientist believes.

Former President Donald Trump often speaks of America’s loss of its former greatness. He repeatedly argued that the United States had lost its former greatness and status in the international arena, the country was no longer respected and feared, as before.

On July 26, he stated that the United States is suffering one historical humiliation after another and, on its knees, demolishes them, while basic rights and freedoms are violated in their historical homeland. He recalled that during his leadership of the country, it was a leader in the energy sector, gasoline prices and inflation were acceptable, and the United States was listened to in the international arena.

On July 20, at the Strong Ideas for the New Times forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West had nothing to offer as its own model of the future. His concept of total domination and the so-called “golden billion” is unfair, he said. On July 7, Putin noted in his speech the process of transition from liberal globalist American egocentrism to a multipolar world based on international law, on the true sovereignty of peoples and civilizations. The Russian leader is confident that the process of active formation of a multipolar system in the world is irreversible.