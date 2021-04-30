Is this year this year or is it last year? Because it is the same story, yes with a promontory of accumulated and growing corpses. It is a country on artificial respiration, to put it in terms of Ricardo Piglia.

On the brink of oxygen extinction.

Not only because of the desperation of the air that is going to those who suffer from the coronavirus and that it is missing, but because of the concurrent factors that also drown us: rising inflation, capital poverty, the uneasiness of starting over, probably to arrive again to nowhere.

Missing vaccines again lead to restrictions, interdictions, closure and social cornering.

The health reasons and motives are known and circulation must in various situations be reduced, but it would give the impression that it is being restricted to not bring the vaccines and put on the show that we are saved and cared for by the political power.

Meanwhile, various social organizations have already stood up to refute the official prohibition to demonstrate in the City.

“Fight because everything is forbidden, even what I will do anyway.”

The March of the Bronca does not lose its validity.

“We are imprisoned by hope.”

It is an impression, an inner sensation, an anguish, a suffocation precisely, a lack of cerebral oxygen in the government leadership that He does not imagine any other way out than to close and close.

Our throats are closing.

It has been claimed that we have a serious problem called “AstraZeneca”.

And why haven’t we solved it?

Because vaccines are missing everywhere, it is affirmed half truth, half lie.

It is now known that Pfizer may have arrived in the country, but that certain maniacal obscurantist ideological obsession concomitant with a set of fanciful nonsense they blocked the much-needed antidote.

Everything would be more understandable if they hadn’t stolen vaccinesEverything would be less serious if there had been no triumphalism, everything would be more bearable if it was perceived that there is no ambush political propaganda behind the state imperative to vaccinate.

As Clarín stated citing the Public Vaccination Monitor that is updated every day and that depends on the Ministry of Health, “as of this Thursday at noon, 9,123,808 vaccines had arrived in the country. And in total 7,715,006 had been applied. In the middle there are 1,408,802 that have not yet been applied despite the acceleration promised by the President ”.

Not even ultraofficialist fiefdoms are safe from nonsense. In Santa Cruz, in the very heart of the power that “holy crucified” the entire country, it has been detected that 25.6% of the vaccines received were not applied. And in Santiago del Estero, another stronghold walled by the ruling party obedient to the vice president and governor Gerardo Zamora, 33.1% of the 187,105 vaccines received have yet to be applied.

Minister Carla Vizzotti celebrated with a tweet that Argentina has 10 million vaccines. But only 2% of the population received two doses.

There seems to be a perversion, perhaps not conscious in all this.

Not only are vaccines in short supply but the plan to implement them has huge black holes.

What is inside those black holes, in addition to inefficiencies, accommodations, and immunity for those who rule the “patriotic” command of the prevailing administration?

Who reviews and controls the transparency of health contracts and of all kinds?

Carlos Zannini, who got vaccinated before his time lying and claiming that he and his wife are health workers?

And who controls Zannini?

The data always contradict declarationism.

According to the reports submitted from the City’s public schools to the Council for the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, during these two and a half months of presence in the establishments, detections of abuse and intra-household violence of minors increased by 300%, in relation to the same period last year. In other words, with open schools, abuses are reported and prevented. With schools closed, aberrations are silenced and multiplied.

The school educates, and also protects violated rights.

Without face-to-face classes, minors are at the mercy of ignorance, but also of nearby predators.

The stalking multiplies with the closed classrooms.

But the oxygen-deprived brains of national political power have only thought of shutting them down.

And that explains, in a profound sense, the massive abuse to which we all expose ourselves.