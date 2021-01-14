Pierre Assante

Ergonomist

The Marxist critique of the political economy of capital like that of the communist economists is necessary not only to understand the mode of production and exchange in which we live, its transformations, its globalization, its digitization, for example, but also to allow a project of qualitative transformation on which depend the survival, development, process of the human person, of the human species, of humanity and its vital environment.

We must however insist on the link between the anthropological, historical, economic and philosophical vision in Marx. A unity of visions. In this sense, the manuscripts of 1844 which approach under these different aspects the reality of the person, of the species, of human society not only do not “contradict”, in any case on the essential, the thought of Marx in his maturity and in his final writings and reflections.

We can even say that Marx’s philosophical vision of going beyond bourgeois philosophy is indispensable. Bourgeois philosophy, rich in the study of the person, is poor compared to the Marxist vision on the reciprocal relationship of the person’s membership in human society and their mutual process. This philosophical vision of Marx is indissoluble in the whole course of his thought.

It is perhaps the relative oblivion of philosophical thought that has led to dogmatic drifts and its consequences. And conversely, it is the weakness of the link between the economic vision and the philosophical vision that induces the drifts of the years 1960-1990 and today, leftists and opportunists and deceptive of “distribution economy”, oblivious of the conditions of production, and of production itself in order to be able to distribute it, and which induce above-ground critiques of capitalism, ignoring its impetuous movement of transformation of the moment and the enormous possibilities that it opens up, in particular by the transformation of criterion of investment and development of the current accumulation of capital: the criterion profit / capital by its progressive substitute towards its abolition in health: the criterion added value / material and financial capital. And this, to come to the law on employment security and training, selective credit, industrial and social investment funds escaping the law of the rate of profit, etc.

The alliance of economics and philosophy is also the political alliance for a new non-Taylorist organization of work, for the person and for the activity entity, employee among others, including the multidisciplinary analysis work situations, and the ergology that underlies it, is an essential tool.

The communist proposals for another pension reform, going in the direction of an extended end of life escaping the purchase of labor power, towards a development of the productive forces allowing it throughout the course, are an essential moment struggles and human development.