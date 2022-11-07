Opposition politicians and other critics have accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the 73-year-old single leader, of being detached from reality.

They also said Kaczynski, Poland’s most powerful politician since 2015, was partly responsible for the low birth rate in the central European country, which has a population of 38 million.

Critics point to restrictions on abortion, which they say discourage some women from seeking pregnancy.

Others point out the difficulty young people have in raising families due to rising costs in a country where the inflation rate is now around 18 per cent.

Kaczynski made the comments over the weekend while on a local tour to try to garner support for his party ahead of parliamentary elections next year.

Kaczynski told a crowd on Saturday that he did not favor “too early motherhood” because a woman must first mature into a mother.

But he added, “If young women are drinking alcohol up to the age of 25, then things are not going well.”