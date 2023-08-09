Wednesday, August 9, 2023, 00:26



The Polish company Supravis SA has taken control of the Murcian company Copack Envases Activos SLU, located in the Polígono Industrial Oeste, in Murcia, through the purchase of 70% of its capital.

Supravis, which has forty years of experience, is one of the main European producers of flexible barrier packaging. It has a surface area of ​​180,000 square metres, its turnover exceeds one hundred million euros per year and it has clients in more than fifty countries, to whom it offers a wide range of flexible barrier and high barrier packaging. Its offer is mainly aimed at the fresh food sector, such as meat, fish, dairy or bakery products, to which it offers “packaging solutions that extend the useful life of the product, planning to make investments of 40 million euros in the coming two years”, as reported yesterday in a note by the protagonists of the operation.

For its part, Copack, which generates annual revenues of 10 million euros, will add to the project extensive experience in the Spanish market and the agility of service demanded by the demanding food sector.

The Murcian company is in the process of developing the construction of a new factory in the Southeast Logistics Park, next to the Corvera airport. As a strategic plan, in the medium term this new factory will be a platform for export to the South American market.

Ángel Caravaca, founder of Copack, will continue as shareholder and CEO of the company. In the operation, Antonio Albarracín García and Luis Miguel Dorado Pavón (Ibidem Abogados) intervened as advisors to Copack in the legal part and Francisco Cobacho Illán (Market Law) in the financial part.