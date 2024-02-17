Although in 2023 artificial intelligence (AI) was nothing new – it was already 70 years old – we will remember that year as the one in which we all talked about it: we tried ChatGPT or some synthetic image generator and we were also subjected to the avalanche of “AI predictions” in the news. It always happens: with each leap in the processing or resolution capabilities of machines, a period ensues with equal doses of fascination. But that hype, as a rule, also comes with its dose of panic: what if technological novelty takes away our jobs, clouds our ability to distinguish reality from fiction, or puts the artifact above Humanity? Faced with the threat, we try to regain control.

2023 also offered that willingness to control the strange. In a coincidence of international geopolitics, different countries and regions made great progress in regulations to put limits on the scope of artificial intelligence (AI). The legislators of the world They had been accelerating their pace after Cambridge Analytica, in 2016, after delaying in asking for explanations and holding private technology companies accountable. Since then, a momentum regulatory that arrived late for the abusive practices of social networks, but that was catching up. This learning today is being useful to not be left behind in the face of recent advances in AI.

No country wanted to be left behind. Outside of the China/US technology race and defending its role as a beacon of human rights, the European Union led the impetus for intervention. In 2018, the General Data Protection Regulation was put into action, updating the regulations to new times. In 2022, it passed the Digital Services Act (DSA), effective this February. In 2023 – after tough negotiations – the European Commission agreed on an AI Law (IA Act). The United States, under the administration of Joe Biden, issued the same year an executive order on safe and trustworthy AI, with the objective that technological developments respect security measures, privacy, civil rights, consumer and worker principles.

Different international organizations joined governments and provided regulatory principles, such as the OECD AI Principles (2019) and UNESCO's AI Ethics Recommendation, approved in 2021. Some quickly realized what the “true” was going to be. ” threat. The former UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights, Philip Alston, at the 2019 General Assembly had pointed out that many of the solutions based on AI, if we did not take action in this regard, were going to take us to “automate poverty.”

According to him, we would have little left of the welfare state if we did not involve politics so that technological decisions do not generate more gaps. His simple and brilliant warning was not and is not evident in the face of the fascination of AI. Before globalizing the name of this 70-year-old young woman, it seemed that we could intervene politically in technological processes. We still thought of them as a product of interactions between people; After all, any technology is the creation of groups of people and politics is something we know how to do with people. We learned, a long time ago, to negotiate decisions for or against inequality.

Apparently, the moment to take action on technology in general put those who had previously arrived late on early warning and, today, everyone is already alerted not to let time pass to influence AI politically. We need 2024 to be the year where we put AI policies into action, especially local policies in the countries with the most inequality, which will be the most affected by its consequences.

Regulation and inequality

Latin America and the Caribbean is one of the most unequal regions in the world: one in three people lives in poverty. According to CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, the wealthiest 10% of the continent accumulate 77% of the wealth and the poorest 50% only 1%. Without decisive action by their governments to advance AI, especially in areas with an impact on daily life such as work, education, health and justice, these differences will inevitably grow.

Children from the Cañón del Padre community play next to the Amazon plant in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. Omar Martínez Noyola (CUARTOSCURO)

Regional governments took note. According to Juan Manuel García, Digital Rights researcher, the first efforts to deal with AI took the path of being guided by the principles of international organizations and generating their own strategies and plans, which in some cases were transformed into bills. Between 2019 and 2021, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Uruguay generated initiatives based on consultations with officials, technical experts and companies. However, they failed on a vital point: they did not effectively include groups historically marginalized by technologies. In other cases, an attempt was made to advance proposals for AI technologies when there were still no data protection laws or when those same laws needed an update to adapt to new times. That is to say, they wanted to legislate on “the newest” without solid bases for other rights that are involved with technologies.

“AI regulation is not born in a vacuum, but is linked to different legal frameworks of the technology,” Micaela Mantegna, affiliated with the Berkman Klein Center at Harvard University and member of the Responsible AI Initiative, tells EL PAÍS. Chatham House. The researcher points out the cases of personal data protection regulations that are an input for training AI, competition laws that can favor only certain players being able to comply with standards to develop AI, or intellectual property laws that are put into effect. game with generative AI. “For these reasons, from Latin America we are much more conditioned than it seems, because we do not start from scratch,” she says.

More information

According to the OECD, of the 600 current regulations or initiatives related to AI coming from 60 countries in the world, the largest part and under debate comes from the so-called global north. What place does the so-called global south have in the debate over the advancement and limits of AI? Is our destiny to assume as our own and uncritically apply the recommendations made from other countries? Or, instead, will we seek to create our own solutions for the impacts that the advancement of technologies has in our countries? If our problems are different, without a doubt, our solutions would also need to be different.

An AI for Latin America

To create our own path, there are reasons – some historical – that make progress difficult. Our region usually has urgent political and economic problems, every day, every hour. The resolution of the immediate prevents long-term thinking. In the case of AI, its most immediate application in people's lives occurs in the transformation of work. However, given the advance of regressive policies, guilds and unions – which are undoubtedly interested in thinking about the future in relation to technologies – are forced to defend 20th century rights, rather than prepare for 21st century rights.

Added to this is the effect of “AI vertigo”, which paralyzes sector initiatives by assuming that automation is going to change everything we already know. On the contrary, digital transformation processes tend to be gradual, they preserve a part of the old in the new, and in general they can be planned, managed, and governed. For example, who can make better use of ChatGPT if not those readers and writers with the ability to analyze and reformulate the aids of this technology for their own purposes in a manner as agile as the program's responses, but with the precision and adequacy that only a solidly formed human can have? The old is not only useful, it is also essential to distinguish information from knowledge.

But also, in addition to the difficulties, there are solutions that we have more at hand than we imagine. “Latin America needs to connect applied research to local solutions, according to its own priorities,” Fabrizio Scrollini, president of the Latin American Initiative for Open Data (ILDA), tells EL PAÍS. To this we add governance policies for the models that feed AI, which ensure that their use is appropriate for each context, for development and for people's rights. And finally, he believes that it is important to carry out educational actions for the responsible use of the technologies that are developed. “I believe that macro strategies are necessary to later help sectoral strategies, but they have to be agile processes,” and he agrees that for that to happen, the difficult context of the region is an obstacle to cross.

A good antidote to avoid paralysis is to advance local solutions, with concrete and sectoral decisions. In 2023, the U Office in Montevideo, with support from the European Union, carried out a training program for trainers of judicial schools at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights on AI issues and its impact on judicial processes. Professionals from 12 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean met to explore changes in the profession of judges, prosecutors and courts in the region, and make decisions not only in terms of technological tools, but also in the vision of crime cases. human rights, which today take on another dimension depending on the impacts of technologies. For three days in Costa Rica, a group of professionals managed to work so that technological advance was not an elusive ghost. Now, that group of people is replicating the experience in their countries, and the network will continue to grow.

Local solutions, at first “artisanal”, and with a time that is not that of technological acceleration seem to be a possible path. Investigating scenarios where technology is generating effects that need to be governed is another.