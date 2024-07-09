A police officer from Santa Fe, Argentina, Carla Soledad Kaufmann was sentenced by a court to three years and four months in prison after being found guilty of the crime of statutory rape against a minor under 15 years of age.

The incident occurred outside a nightclub in the town of Vera, in the north of the province, and according to investigations, the motive for the attack was personal revenge against the teenager’s father due to a previous conflict.

The attack occurred in the early hours of June 11, 2023, at around 5:30 a.m.near Santa Fe and Alvear streets in Vera. Kaufmann, 36, took advantage of the young man’s ‘immaturity’ to carry out sexual practices without his consent, according to statements made in court.

Prosecutor Valentín Hereñú explained that the officer meticulously planned the crime, obtaining the teenager’s phone number through a friend and contacting him via WhatsApp to invite him to leave the club.

Hereñú highlighted that The motive for the attack was related to a personal conflict between Kaufmann and the teenager’s father.Although the young man was aware of the conflict, he was unable to physically identify Kaufmann until she revealed her identity after the abuse.

This revelation provoked a deep feeling of rejection and guilt in the teenager, who felt used as an instrument in the personal conflict of the adults. “Although the teenager did not know Kaufmann physically, when she told him who she was, he knew that she was a person with whom his father had had personal problems,” explained Hereñú.

During the hearing, the events were reconstructed, detailing how Kaufmann took the young man to a dark place outside the club, where he committed the abuse. While assaulting him, the officer threatened him by saying that she knew details about his family and that he could face legal consequences if his actions were discovered.After committing the abuse, Kaufmann revealed his first and last name, and mentioned that he knew the boy’s parents were traveling, which was true.

Prosecutor Hereñú stressed that it was a complex case due to the context in which the incident occurred and the relationship between Kaufmann and the teenager’s father.

“Kaufmann committed the rape as part of a plan to get revenge on the teenager’s father,” Hereñú said, without giving further details, but referring to a previous relationship between them that caused a family earthquake when it came to light.

The investigators agreed that “the kid knew about the affair from his father, but he did not know the woman until she told him who she was after the sexual approach.” The teenager’s story was decisive in the case, providing coherent and consistent testimony on several occasionsboth before her mother and before the authorities at the Women’s Police Station and in an interview at Cámara Gesell.

Prosecutor Hereñú also stressed the seriousness of the debate on the adolescent’s sexual immaturity. “On all occasions when he had to recount the crime he suffered, the shame, helplessness and guilt that the adolescent feels for what happened was made clear,” Hereñú stressed. adding that the young man never gave his consent to the sexual actswhich were carried out under the exclusive control of Kaufmann, taking advantage of the minor’s immaturity.

On the other hand, Kaufmann’s defense attorney, Agustín Bergel, He argued that the young man’s real trauma was not the sexual act itself, but the revelation of the aggressor’s identity and her relationship with his father..

Bergel suggested that if the young man had not wanted the act, he might have physically resisted due to his greater height and weight. “If the boy had not wanted oral sex, being 20 kilos and 10 centimetres taller than the woman, he could have repelled the action. I think the prosecutor himself is confused,” said Bergel.

