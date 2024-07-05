The Provincial Court of Valladolid has sentenced the National Police officer ORG to six years in prison for drug trafficking and for discovering and revealing secrets by checking police applications to see if she or her partner were being investigated. The Second Criminal Section, as reported by Europa Press, has sentenced the officer to three and a half years of imprisonment for dealing narcotic substances from her home and another two years and six months for revealing secrets. In addition, she is sentenced to another eight years of disqualification from her profession and a fine of 3,300 euros. The Prosecutor’s Office requested almost 11 years of prison for her and a fine of 17,300 euros. Her partner, CAGG, also implicated in the case, will have to spend three years in prison.

The uniformed woman tried to clear all accusations against her during the trial held in the Valladolid Court and also to place the responsibility on her partner, who also insisted on his guilt. He argued that the drugs found in the shared home on Calle de las Mieses in the city of Valladolid were his, as well as the devices used to handle or distribute them. The woman reiterated her innocence, claiming that they had ended the relationship and lived in different rooms in the home, although the investigations revealed that in the room where they prepared the narcotic substances there were also his belongings and evidence of his involvement.

The agent claimed during the hearing that she earned “about 2,310 euros a month” and had “no financial needs”, so that, having allegedly separated from her boyfriend, she was not aware that he was selling drugs in that same house. When investigating the two suspects, the police found “circular cuts with traces of substances” in different garbage bags, which she herself threw into containers near the property. The convicted woman replied that it was the man who left them for her to get rid of, without knowing their contents.

The defendant denied, in vain, that the frequent access to police applications between May 2021 and March 2023 was intended to check whether she, her partner and an alleged client were under police surveillance. In the police force’s object search engine, she entered the license plate of her car – in court she argued that she did so only to see if her access codes worked properly -; in the personal search engine she entered twice to search for the name of her partner – and said that she did so only to find out details about the person with whom she shared a flat – and the name of a third person, who turned out to be a regular consumer – and she excused herself by saying that she only wanted to satisfy her “curiosity”.

The magistrate has ignored these excuses and has responded to the police investigations, which have been focused since January 2023 on investigating this possible criminal activity from the official’s property. The four months of work revealed this illegal activity with 68 surveillance reports and wiretaps that showed the drug dealing in the house, where the blinds were always down, and the constant visits of “loyal” drug addicts, who came and went from the place every so often. A police action against these individuals served to seize papers from them and strengthen suspicions about the policewoman.

Inside the bags of rubbish inspected after being deposited in nearby containers, traces of drugs and “suspicious notes” were found, confirmed by wiretaps on the couple and the study of instant messages sent by mobile phone, with a specific slang referring to “a litre, a litre and a half, a bar, a medium bar, a short or a double”, depending on the demands of the buyers. In the room where the substances were found there were objects belonging to both residents, such as a health card belonging to her where traces of drugs remained and which it is believed was used to distribute the toxins. There was no room for doubt when a drug addict who left the building was asked where he acquired the substances and he confessed that he had bought them there.

