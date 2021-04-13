A noncommissioned officer of the Missions Police was sentenced to 16 years in prison for trying to murder his former partner and his lawyer when he shot them in the middle of the road with his service weapon, in an attempt to prevent the woman from reaching a court to initiate a lawsuit for food. It happened on October 23, 2017 near the town of Bernardo de Irigoyen, on the border with Brazil.

Rael Müller, 37, appeared before the Eldorado Oral Court judges with a bible in hand, and he even prayed on his knees during an intermission room. When he testified, he denied that he had tried to murder the young woman with whom he had a relationship parallel to that of his wife and from whom a daughter was born.

“If I wanted, I could have killed her before”He stated coldly. He added that on the day of the attack “I was having a bad time in my personal life due to the issue of the food quota”, and that did not remember the attack because he had acted under the influence of alcohol and a picture of temporary amnesia.

Former police officer Rael Muller was sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted murder of his ex-wife and his lawyer. / Misionesonline.net

The victim, who later decided to move to the south of the country, said that on the day of the event waited at a bus stop for the arrival of the lawyer Mario Durán, with whom he planned to travel to the Eldorado Family Court to file a claim for food against Müller, with whom he had cut off the relationship.

The woman said that the police officer intercepted her at that place and began to threaten her to desist from the judicial presentation. The noncommissioned officer, who was in uniform and was traveling in his private vehicle, left the scene after she avoided the confrontation.

A few minutes later, the lawyer arrived at the scene in his truck and they began the trip to Eldorado. About 40 kilometers from Bernardo de Irigoyen, Müller caught up with them, caught up, and fired four shots with his regulation pistol.. One of the projectiles grazed the woman’s head.

Durán left the road and sought help in a house in the area, but as soon as he stopped the march, the policeman got out with the gun in his hand and forced the girl to accompany him. “I went up because I killed them both”, threatened her.

While the lawyer went to a police station for help, the policeman went to Pozo Azul, where he bought clothes for the young woman to change, since it had blood stains. After two hours, he left her at a bus stop and returned to Bernardo de Irigoyen, where he was detained.

Muller was charged with simple murder, homicide aggravated by mediating gender violence, in two incidents, both attempted and for illegitimate deprivation of liberty aggravated by the use of a firearm.

The Court’s prosecutor, Federico Rodríguez, asked that Müller be sentenced to 16 years in prison on the grounds that there was ample evidence of his guilt: “It is indisputable that there was a direct intention to achieve the result of death”he stated in his closing statement. And that both the lawyer and the young woman were alive “by a miracle of God.”

Durán, who acted as the plaintiff, said in his plea that the policeman “knew perfectly well who he wanted to kill”. He added that although he did not achieve his mission, “it was not due to lack of intention or experience in shooting, since he shoots four times, two at the front door and two at the back door, looking for me and the lady as a target.” The lawyer asked for 25 years in prison for Müller.

Finally, the judges of the Oral Court of Eldorado were inclined by the request of the prosecutor and the policeman will have to serve a sentence of 16 years in prison.

