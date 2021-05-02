A Dubai policeman watched a gang consisting of three Asians stealing copper cables worth 50 thousand dirhams, after he was suspected of loading the stolen items, then confronted them and arrested two of them while the third escaped, and the two defendants were referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, which started their trial. . The Criminal Court also began the trial of other defendants of the same nationality who robbed with the last fugitive at a warehouse belonging to a company and stole tools and copper tubes with a value of 235 thousand dirhams, and it was found that they were involved in several similar cases.

In detail, the Dubai Public Prosecution referred to the criminal court two Asian suspects who had proceeded to steal electrical cables from a warehouse of a company on Al-Asayel Street in Jebel Ali, but their crime was thwarted thanks to a policeman who intervened in a timely manner and caught them red-handed.

The evidence witness, a policeman in Dubai, said that he was at work in the specialty area at about one and a half after midnight, and he saw people loading electrical cables into a vehicle, so he watched them for a while and when they finished laying the cables and were moving the car, he cut them off the road and stopped them, and asked them to show Their identities.

He added that one of the defendants showed a driver’s license and ownership of a vehicle, and by checking the license it turned out that it does not belong to him, pointing out that he noticed two large iron scissors in the trunk of the car and his suspicions increased. Cables by scissors and loaded into the car, so you catch them.

In addition, the Public Prosecution in Dubai referred to the Criminal Court an Asian worker and driver involved in the theft of valves and copper tubes from a company’s warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area, and after their arrest they were found to have been involved in similar crimes.

A Dubai police witness said that a report received from the victim company stating that copper items had been stolen from its warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, so he moved to the place of the incident and found out that the warehouse door had been broken and the copper valves seized at night, pointing out that the persons involved in the case were searched and investigated and arrested. Several months later, they confessed to robbing the warehouse and selling the stolen items to a store.

• A policeman in Dubai saw people carrying electric cables in a vehicle and observed them.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

